Dan Puckett Sells 1,350 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $279,571.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,938 shares in the company, valued at $8,270,760.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Dan Puckett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 21st, Dan Puckett sold 1,350 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $217,890.00.

On Friday, May 20th, Dan Puckett sold 1,350 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $217,863.00.

ShockWave Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ SWAV opened at $207.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.36 and a 52-week high of $249.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 269.22 and a beta of 1.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.20. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $93.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 193.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

SWAV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $180.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on ShockWave Medical from $235.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on ShockWave Medical in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $221.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ShockWave Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ShockWave Medical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWAV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,213,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in ShockWave Medical by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,713,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,337,000. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in ShockWave Medical by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

