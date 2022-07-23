Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DAC. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Danaos in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Danaos in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

NYSE:DAC opened at $66.12 on Friday. Danaos has a 52 week low of $55.71 and a 52 week high of $107.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.56.

Danaos ( NYSE:DAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The shipping company reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $5.25. The company had revenue of $229.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.86 million. Danaos had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 138.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaos will post 21.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAC. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Danaos during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Danaos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,820,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Danaos by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 83,217 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaos by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 974,041 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $72,712,000 after acquiring an additional 16,217 shares during the period. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2022, it had a fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

