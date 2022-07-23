Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Price Target Cut to €160.00

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €162.00 ($163.64) to €160.00 ($161.62) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €48.00 ($48.48) to €43.00 ($43.43) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €48.00 ($48.48) to €43.00 ($43.43) in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €53.00 ($53.54) to €43.50 ($43.94) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dassault Systèmes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.25.

Shares of DASTY stock opened at $40.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.24. Dassault Systèmes has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $64.00. The company has a market capitalization of $53.53 billion, a PE ratio of 51.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.96.

Dassault Systèmes ( OTCMKTS:DASTY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Analysts predict that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASTY. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 194,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,612,000 after acquiring an additional 47,099 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

