Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 903.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.1% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on Alphabet to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.36.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,739 shares of company stock valued at $12,616,323. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOGL stock opened at $107.90 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.88 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $71.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

