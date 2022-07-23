Day & Ennis LLC Reduces Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Day & Ennis LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 14.1% during the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 14.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 32,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 24.8% during the first quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.6% during the first quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.89.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $172.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.35. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.56%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

