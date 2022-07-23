De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $107.73

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 107.73 ($1.29) and traded as low as GBX 75.21 ($0.90). De La Rue shares last traded at GBX 75.80 ($0.91), with a volume of 62,298 shares trading hands.

De La Rue Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £148.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 758.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 87.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 107.73.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ruth Euling sold 12,429 shares of De La Rue stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 80 ($0.96), for a total value of £9,943.20 ($11,886.67).

About De La Rue

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures, and delivers banknotes in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions. The company offers printed banknotes, and polymer and security features.

