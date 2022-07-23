DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stock Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $43.45 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $51.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.32. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

ASO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stephens upped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.08.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

