DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 1,034 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 36,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 9.3% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 93.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Physicians Realty Trust

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, Director Pamela Shelley-Kessler acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $50,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,430. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Performance

DOC opened at $16.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.56, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.45 and a 200 day moving average of $17.51. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.07 and a fifty-two week high of $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.22). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $130.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 255.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.