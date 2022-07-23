DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys New Position in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,937 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.15% of BlueLinx at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 140.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 10,918 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in BlueLinx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlueLinx by 4.5% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 29,714 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in BlueLinx in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered BlueLinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded BlueLinx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlueLinx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.25.

Shares of BlueLinx stock opened at $75.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $730.59 million, a PE ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.85. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.79 and a 52 week high of $100.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $13.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 107.29% and a net margin of 8.07%.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

