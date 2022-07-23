DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys Shares of 10,504 Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,035 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 464,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,285,000 after acquiring an additional 114,671 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,769 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,622,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COLM shares. Cowen cut their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $100.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet cut Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.14.

Insider Transactions at Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

In other news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $297,072.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,464.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,706 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $297,072.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,464.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,568 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $208,367.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,554.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $76.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.91. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $68.29 and a fifty-two week high of $107.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.87 and a 200 day moving average of $84.70.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $761.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

(Get Rating)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.