DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Stock Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 94.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 114,959 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IPGP. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,400,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $585,362,000 after buying an additional 427,524 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,302,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $396,415,000 after buying an additional 292,970 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,436,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,312,000 after buying an additional 24,064 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,431,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,437,000 after buying an additional 23,202 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 978,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,664,000 after buying an additional 71,414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics stock opened at $100.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.35. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52-week low of $82.68 and a 52-week high of $220.51.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.32. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $369.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. IPG Photonics’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.54 per share, for a total transaction of $250,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,805.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 33.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IPGP shares. Citigroup raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.86.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

