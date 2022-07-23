DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in AES were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of AES by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of AES by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 167,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,079,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of AES by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in AES by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 17,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in AES by 6.0% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 10,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on AES in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AES from $29.00 to $28.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AES in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

AES opened at $19.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07. The AES Co. has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $26.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 33.02% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -233.33%.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

