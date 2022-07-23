DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 214.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,020 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Callahan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 177.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 9,518 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OVV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.56.

OVV opened at $44.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.97. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $63.30. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 3.13.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.37). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 60.01% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. On average, analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%.

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $32,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,003 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,734.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 19,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $1,144,244.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,269 shares in the company, valued at $6,918,005.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $32,054.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,734.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,785 shares of company stock worth $1,676,509. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

