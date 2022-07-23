DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $751,000 Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,695 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in News were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NWSA. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of News by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of News during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of News by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 603,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,458,000 after acquiring an additional 12,034 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in shares of News by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 26,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in News by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 145,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.98% of the company’s stock.
NWSA stock opened at $16.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.31. News Co. has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $26.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.73.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of News from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of News from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.
News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.
