DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $903,000 Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,537 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUSA. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 30,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.52, for a total transaction of $9,580,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 523,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,394,468.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.52, for a total transaction of $9,580,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 523,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,394,468.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 5,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total value of $1,300,215.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $329,320.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,024 shares of company stock worth $18,243,264 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Trading Up 0.7 %

MUSA stock opened at $268.57 on Friday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.97 and a 1-year high of $277.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $245.99 and its 200-day moving average is $217.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $3.43. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 62.11% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is 6.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MUSA. Stephens boosted their price objective on Murphy USA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Murphy USA in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Murphy USA from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

