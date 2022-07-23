DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases New Position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. Sarissa Capital Management LP boosted its position in Alkermes by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 14,040,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,570,000 after purchasing an additional 827,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alkermes by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,694,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,453,000 after purchasing an additional 772,964 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Alkermes by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,618,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,653,000 after purchasing an additional 620,848 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alkermes by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,170,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,223,000 after purchasing an additional 608,300 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,518,000. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALKS. StockNews.com cut Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alkermes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Alkermes from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alkermes in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Alkermes from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alkermes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alkermes Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $715,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 232,306 shares in the company, valued at $6,648,597.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $715,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 232,306 shares in the company, valued at $6,648,597.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Shane Cooke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total value of $278,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 146,221 shares of company stock worth $4,108,669 over the last three months. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $28.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.84 and a beta of 0.70. Alkermes plc has a one year low of $21.24 and a one year high of $33.00.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $278.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Alkermes Profile

(Get Rating)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.