Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $23.66. Delta Apparel shares last traded at $23.24, with a volume of 5,477 shares traded.

Delta Apparel Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $161.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Get Delta Apparel alerts:

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $131.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.00 million. Delta Apparel had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 4.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that Delta Apparel, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Apparel

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Delta Apparel news, Director A Alexander Taylor II purchased 1,000 shares of Delta Apparel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.41 per share, for a total transaction of $28,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,639.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Delta Apparel in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Delta Apparel during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Delta Apparel by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Delta Apparel by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 66,891 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Standard LLC boosted its position in Delta Apparel by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 311,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,013,000 after acquiring an additional 57,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Apparel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.