DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Price Target Cut to $41.00

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.02% from the company’s previous close.

XRAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. William Blair cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.11.

Shares of XRAY opened at $35.96 on Thursday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12 month low of $33.78 and a 12 month high of $66.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 841.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $273,999.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,005.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 240,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,427,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at about $507,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

