Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $235.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on META. UBS Group decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.60.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META opened at $169.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.71. The company has a market cap of $458.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $154.25 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.37, for a total transaction of $58,266.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,289.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.37, for a total value of $58,266.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,289.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,504 shares of company stock valued at $9,040,633 in the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

