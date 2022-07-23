DHB Capital (NASDAQ:DHBC) Stock Price Up 0.1%

DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC – Get Rating) rose 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.82 and last traded at $9.82. Approximately 105 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 11,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

DHB Capital Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.76.

Institutional Trading of DHB Capital

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DHB Capital by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 21,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 11,186 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in DHB Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $373,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in DHB Capital by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares during the period. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in DHB Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $657,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in DHB Capital by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 150,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 31,871 shares during the period. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHB Capital Company Profile

DHB Capital Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

