Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $7.33 Per Share

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a report released on Wednesday, July 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $7.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $6.88. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $26.24 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FANG. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $233.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.42.

FANG stock opened at $113.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.66. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $65.93 and a fifty-two week high of $162.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.20.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.46. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 34.17%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.46%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $380,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,723,423.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Diamondback Energy news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $380,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,723,423.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $4,500,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,278,834.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,740,850. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,270,639 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,544,979,000 after acquiring an additional 97,283 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,428,928 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $368,917,000 after buying an additional 96,622 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,311,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $357,129,000 after purchasing an additional 927,878 shares during the last quarter. JB Investments Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 2,657,988 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $286,664,000 after purchasing an additional 47,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,148,688 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $231,736,000 after purchasing an additional 283,086 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

