DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Receives $63.91 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.91.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DOCN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on DigitalOcean from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

In other news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 14,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $705,208.93. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 282,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,099,579.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 14,107 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $705,208.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 282,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,099,579.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 16,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $671,044.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 102,671 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,908.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in DigitalOcean by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in DigitalOcean by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. 61.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DOCN opened at $39.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.00. DigitalOcean has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $133.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 25.81 and a quick ratio of 25.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.37 and a beta of 1.91.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $127.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.22 million. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

