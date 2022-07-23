Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:OOTO) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:OOTO – Get Rating) shares were down 3.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.17 and last traded at $10.28. Approximately 117,674 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 182,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.

Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $404,000.

