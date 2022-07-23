Direxion World Without Waste ETF (NYSEARCA:WWOW) Shares Down 2.9%

Direxion World Without Waste ETF (NYSEARCA:WWOW – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.23 and last traded at $18.23. 155 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.77.

Direxion World Without Waste ETF Trading Down 2.9 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.29.

Institutional Trading of Direxion World Without Waste ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Direxion World Without Waste ETF stock. IMC Chicago LLC increased its stake in Direxion World Without Waste ETF (NYSEARCA:WWOW – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,278 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC owned 17.93% of Direxion World Without Waste ETF worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

