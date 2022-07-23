DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Holdings Reduced by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,989 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. City State Bank bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

DNP Select Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

DNP Select Income Fund stock opened at $10.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.21. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $12.00.

DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

(Get Rating)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.