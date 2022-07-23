DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Receives $14.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DCGO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of DocGo in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on DocGo from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

DCGO stock opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.41. DocGo has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $11.86.

DocGo ( NASDAQ:DCGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $117.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.09 million. On average, analysts predict that DocGo will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCGO. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in DocGo in the fourth quarter valued at $776,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in DocGo in the fourth quarter valued at $599,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in DocGo during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in DocGo during the fourth quarter worth about $6,545,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocGo during the fourth quarter worth about $7,013,000. 16.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

