Doubleview Gold (OTC:DBLVF) Shares Down 2.2%

Doubleview Gold Corp. (OTC:DBLVF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.26. 43,611 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 38,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

Doubleview Gold Trading Down 2.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.22.

About Doubleview Gold

(Get Rating)

Doubleview Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in British Columbia. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Hat property with ten mineral tenures covering an area of 6,308 hectares located in the northwestern British Columbia; and 90% interests in the Red Spring property situated to the north of Smithers, British Columbia.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Doubleview Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doubleview Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.