Drax Group (LON:DRX) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $694.50

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 694.50 ($8.30) and traded as high as GBX 748 ($8.94). Drax Group shares last traded at GBX 742.50 ($8.88), with a volume of 747,640 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 975 ($11.66) to GBX 990 ($11.84) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 591 ($7.07) price target on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 1,150 ($13.75) to GBX 1,175 ($14.05) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,170 ($13.99) price target on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Drax Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 777.29 ($9.29).

The firm has a market cap of £2.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,303.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 689.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 694.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.78, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.05.

In other news, insider Will Gardiner sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 809 ($9.67), for a total transaction of £242,700 ($290,137.48).

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

