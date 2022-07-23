Drax Group (LON:DRX) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $694.50

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 694.50 ($8.30) and traded as high as GBX 748 ($8.94). Drax Group shares last traded at GBX 742.50 ($8.88), with a volume of 747,640 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 975 ($11.66) to GBX 990 ($11.84) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 591 ($7.07) price target on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 1,150 ($13.75) to GBX 1,175 ($14.05) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,170 ($13.99) price target on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Drax Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 777.29 ($9.29).
Drax Group Stock Down 0.1 %
The firm has a market cap of £2.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,303.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 689.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 694.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.78, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.05.
Insider Transactions at Drax Group
About Drax Group
Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.
Read More
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.