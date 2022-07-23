DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DTE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DTE opened at $123.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.11. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $108.22 and a 1 year high of $140.23.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 13.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $80,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,965.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DTE Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 13.7% in the second quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 22,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.6% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 24.3% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

