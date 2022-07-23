E Automotive (TSE:EINC) Trading Down 3.6%

E Automotive Inc. (TSE:EINC – Get Rating) shares fell 3.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$7.76 and last traded at C$7.76. 5,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 27,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.05.

Several research firms have weighed in on EINC. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of E Automotive from C$21.50 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of E Automotive from C$27.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of E Automotive from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.74. The stock has a market cap of C$372.85 million and a P/E ratio of -5.75.

E Automotive Inc operates EDealer and EBlock digital auction and retailing platforms for automotive wholesale and retail customers in Canada and the United States. It also develops, markets, and distributes digital retailing software for the automotive industry. The company was formerly known as eSquared Holdings Inc and changed its name to E Automotive Inc in December 2019.

