Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Receives $14.05 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.05.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ECVT shares. TheStreet raised Ecovyst from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Ecovyst stock opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.63 and a beta of 0.84. Ecovyst has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $17.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Ecovyst ( NYSE:ECVT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $179.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Ecovyst’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ecovyst will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Feehan purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $49,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 361,034 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,898.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ecovyst news, insider Michael Feehan acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $49,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 361,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,898.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Michael Fogarty purchased 40,000 shares of Ecovyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $394,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $394,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECVT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Ecovyst during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ecovyst in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ecovyst in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Ecovyst in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Ecovyst Inc provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

