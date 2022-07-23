Edward S. Lampert Sells 5,000 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:ANGet Rating) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.72, for a total transaction of $623,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,723,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,284,274. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

AutoNation Stock Performance

AN stock opened at $117.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.34. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.56 and a 52 week high of $133.48.

AutoNation (NYSE:ANGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.26. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 59.93%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 23.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoNation

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 699.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 84,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after purchasing an additional 73,677 shares in the last quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation to $159.00 in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.86.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

