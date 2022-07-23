Electrovaya (TSE:EFL) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.78

Electrovaya Inc. (TSE:EFL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.78 and traded as high as C$0.88. Electrovaya shares last traded at C$0.88, with a volume of 75,544 shares traded.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Electrovaya in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$3.25 target price for the company.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.78. The stock has a market cap of C$129.19 million and a P/E ratio of -11.89.

Electrovaya ( TSE:EFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$5.43 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Electrovaya Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as building systems for third parties.

