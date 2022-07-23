EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

EME has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $146.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Sidoti raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.25.

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $106.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.13. EMCOR Group has a fifty-two week low of $95.64 and a fifty-two week high of $135.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.33 and a 200 day moving average of $111.12.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.23). EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total value of $202,536.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,714,841.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EME. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,800,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $993,650,000 after acquiring an additional 51,051 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,531,000 after buying an additional 61,165 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,604,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $180,449,000 after buying an additional 68,570 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,006,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 913,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,327,000 after purchasing an additional 166,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

