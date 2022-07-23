Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNEM) Trading 0.1% Higher

Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNEM – Get Rating) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.59 and last traded at $42.59. 294 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.53.

Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.08 and its 200-day moving average is $46.73.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.