Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Receives $3.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on ENDP shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Endo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Endo International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Endo International from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Endo International from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ ENDP opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.89. The stock has a market cap of $94.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.11. Endo International has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $7.07.

Endo International ( NASDAQ:ENDP Get Rating ) (TSE:ENL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $652.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.09 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 72.22% and a negative net margin of 24.82%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Endo International will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Endo International by 34.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 438,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 111,380 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Endo International by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 217,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 66,966 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Endo International by 161.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 426,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 263,322 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Endo International by 36.3% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 37,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in Endo International during the first quarter worth $36,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; QWO, an injectable treatment for moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

