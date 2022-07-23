EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Receives $10.17 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.17.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENLC. Mizuho upped their target price on EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

EnLink Midstream Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE ENLC opened at $8.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 64.14 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. EnLink Midstream has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $11.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.64 and a 200 day moving average of $9.25.

EnLink Midstream Cuts Dividend

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EnLink Midstream will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 321.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENLC. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 85.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. 39.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

