Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Entra ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Entra ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

ENTOF stock opened at $22.10 on Thursday. Entra ASA has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $22.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.10.

Entra ASA owns, develops, leases, and manages office properties in Norway. As of December 31, 2021, it had a property portfolio of 96 properties with a total area of approximately 1.5 million square meters. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

