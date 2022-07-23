EQT (NYSE:EQT) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Citigroup in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $48.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.66% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.55.
EQT Stock Performance
EQT stock opened at $42.23 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.60 and its 200-day moving average is $33.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.10. EQT has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $50.41.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EQT
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
EQT Company Profile
EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.
