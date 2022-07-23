Equifax (NYSE:EFX) PT Lowered to $245.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $250.00 to $245.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Equifax from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Equifax from $225.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on Equifax from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equifax currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.29.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $200.85 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $190.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.02. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $169.25 and a fifty-two week high of $300.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Equifax will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total transaction of $3,071,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,945,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equifax

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFX. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 6.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,167,000 after buying an additional 15,169 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 131.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,112,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $911,215,000 after buying an additional 1,768,646 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,635,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.