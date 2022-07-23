Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Hope Bancorp, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Hope Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, July 21st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hope Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.83 per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HOPE. StockNews.com raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Hope Bancorp to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Hope Bancorp to $16.00 in a report on Friday.

Shares of HOPE opened at $14.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.39. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.25. Hope Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $17.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $154.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.08 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Hope Bancorp’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.94%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 152.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 51.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the first quarter worth $75,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

