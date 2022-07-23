Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Tripadvisor, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Tripadvisor in a report released on Thursday, July 21st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now anticipates that the travel company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Tripadvisor’s current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The travel company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.70 million. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 113.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS.

Tripadvisor Stock Down 1.6 %

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TRIP. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $36.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tripadvisor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.22.

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $18.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Tripadvisor has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $39.41.

Institutional Trading of Tripadvisor

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Tripadvisor during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,745 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 3,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. 82.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tripadvisor

(Get Rating)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.