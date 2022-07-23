Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Equity Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 21st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the bank will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Equity Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.25 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Equity Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Equity Bancshares from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Equity Bancshares to $34.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Equity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Equity Bancshares Stock Performance

Equity Bancshares stock opened at $30.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.61. Equity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $28.06 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $501.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.73.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 13.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share.

Equity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

Insider Transactions at Equity Bancshares

In other news, insider Tina Marie Call sold 2,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $92,779.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,751.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Bancshares

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Equity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $814,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Equity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 133,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,545,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equity Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.