ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF (LON:METP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF (LON:METP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 562.10 ($6.72). ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF shares last traded at GBX 561.40 ($6.71), with a volume of 54 shares traded.

ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 541.34.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.