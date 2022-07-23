Ether Capital (OTC:DTSRF) Trading 4.2% Higher

Ether Capital Co. (OTC:DTSRF – Get Rating) shares rose 4.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as 1.71 and last traded at 1.65. Approximately 7,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 11,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.59.

Ether Capital Stock Performance

Ether Capital Company Profile

Ether Capital Corporation, a technology company, through its subsidiaries, provides access and exposure to the Ethereum and Web 3 ecosystem to public market investors. It also operates cryptocurrency exchange and technology platform. The company was formerly known as Movit Media Corp. Ether Capital Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

