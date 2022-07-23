Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 588 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.1% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 41.4% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.89.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JNJ opened at $172.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $452.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.63. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 19.21%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

