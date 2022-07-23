Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Exelon by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 514,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,384,000 after purchasing an additional 80,484 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Exelon by 19.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 153,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 25,284 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Exelon by 108.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Exelon by 1.5% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,171,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,801,000 after purchasing an additional 16,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EXC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Argus increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Exelon Trading Up 1.8 %

In other Exelon news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $211,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,255.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXC opened at $44.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.92. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $32.92 and a 1-year high of $50.71. The stock has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.59.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.