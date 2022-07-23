F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Position Lifted by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,578 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FNB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 1,877.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,404,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,506,000 after purchasing an additional 19,372,714 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,324,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,630 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,114,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,857 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 1,022.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 865,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,502,000 after purchasing an additional 788,629 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,031,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,638,000 after purchasing an additional 742,685 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on FNB shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.49.

F.N.B. Stock Up 0.1 %

FNB stock opened at $11.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. F.N.B. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.11.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $335.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.17 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 8.12%. F.N.B.’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.04%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

