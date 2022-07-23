Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF) Price Target Cut to SEK 90

Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from SEK 95 to SEK 90 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FBGGF. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fabege AB (publ) from SEK 145 to SEK 125 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Nordea Equity Research cut Fabege AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fabege AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

Get Fabege AB (publ) alerts:

Fabege AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of FBGGF stock opened at $15.03 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.06. Fabege AB has a fifty-two week low of $14.30 and a fifty-two week high of $17.92.

Fabege AB (publ) Company Profile

Fabege AB (publ), a property company, focuses primarily on the development, investment, and management of commercial premises in Sweden. Its property portfolio comprises office, retail, industrial/warehouse, residential, hotel, and garage properties. The company also engages in the acquisition and sale of properties.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fabege AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabege AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.