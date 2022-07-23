Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Receives $53.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.86.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski acquired 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,626.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James C. Jansen acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $48,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,529.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski acquired 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,334.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,626.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,971 shares of company stock valued at $195,441. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastenal

Fastenal Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 35,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Fastenal by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Fastenal by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $48.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.27. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 8,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 69.27%.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.